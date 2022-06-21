Apollo Hospitals inks deal with Bangladesh’s IHL to manage 375-bed hospital

Apollo Hospitals has joined hands with Bangladesh’s Imperial Hospital (IHL) to strengthen its presence in the neighbouring country. Apollo will manage IHL, a 375-bed multi-specialty tertiary care hospital based out of Chittagong, and has signed a brand licensing, operations, and management agreement with the facility.

The state-of-the-art hospitality will have experienced medical staff, clinicians, and administrative staff with the aim to provide outstanding services to patients. Apollo Hospitals will manage the day-to-day operations and clinical service delivery, utilising its clinical and managerial capabilities. The team will conduct regular medical and quality audits to ensure patient safety at the Apollo-Imperial Hospital.

Prathap C Reddy, founder & chairman, Apollo Hospitals India, said, “In line with our vision to drive positive change across the world and to touch over a billion lives, we have collaborated with Bangladesh’s Imperial Hospital to provide our finest expertise in the management of their tertiary care hospital in Chittagong. We plan to strengthen the hospital’s presence in the country and create a strong medical unit to attend to patients by building trust. Standing by the patients and creating a healthy ecosystem for patients will be the first responsibility of Apollo – Imperial Hospital in Bangladesh.”

Apollo Hospitals provides advanced medical services, including treatment of patients at tertiary hospitals and consultation by specialists in hinterlands through telemedicine.

Rabiul Husain, chairman of Imperial Hospital, said, “Our association with Apollo Hospitals will enhance the healthcare ecosystem and improve the quality of life of patients in Bangladesh. We look forward to having a unified approach in jointly offering superior tertiary care services in the region.”