Apollo Hospitals designates 2,000 beds for Covid care

Chennai-based hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) said it has designated close to 2,000 beds across the hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

The Group has been working with 16 state governments, where its hospitals are located, besides setting up fever clinics in 30 locations. “So far, we have made positive difference to the lives of over 30,000 patients and will continue to extend care,” said Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

In a message to the shareholders, Reddy said the hospital chain launched Project Kavach, an integrated and holistic plan for the fight against Covid-19. Kavach includes modalities for screening, testing, assessment, isolation, treatment, monitoring and follow-up.

“During this time, we also launched our digital healthcare app Apollo 24/7 — agile and digitally connected to the consumer, and we have been humbled by the response — 3.7 million registered users, 3,200 doctors live on the platform, over 125,000 digital consults till date and over 12.7 million Covid-19 risk scans completed,” Reddy wrote in the annual report of the company.

While managing Covid-19 as well as other ailments, the Group created an iron curtain, in all the hospitals, between Covid patients and non-Covid patients. “We have also fully separated the staff — doctors, nurses, housekeeping staff and others — and are housing them separately. This has helped us to make our facilities completely safe for the treatment of normal medical and surgical procedures as they arise,” he said.

Against the backdrop of Covid-19, it has now become abundantly clear that controlling non- communicable diseases (NCDs), especially conditions like hypertension and diabetes is critical for building immunity to protect oneself from infections that can become life threatening.

Reddy said the prevailing social stigma around Covid-19, coupled with the fear of contracting infections, may have made patients rather lax about their health, lifestyle, regular medications and follow-up for their ailments. There is an urgent need to bring in a behavioural shift and ensure that people do not ignore conditions and illnesses, which may become life-threatening if left unattended.

With 71 hospitals with a total of 10,261 beds, 3,766 pharmacies, and 956 retail touchpoints, and emerging formats of care such as digital healthcare and home healthcare, across the length and breadth of India, no other hospital in the world has the gamut of health services Apollo offers, he said.

“Our focus on telemedicine has deepened, facilitating our reach into non-urban geographies to provide access to primary, secondary and tertiary care,” he added.