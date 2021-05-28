Apollo Hospitals completes administering 1 million vaccines across 80 locations

Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Group of Hospitals, said: “We would like to thank the Union and state governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support.”

Apollo Hospitals Group on Thursday announced that it has crossed an important milestone by administering one million vaccines across 80 locations in India. The Group prioritised frontline workers, high-risk population and corporate employees across the country in this drive. As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, Apollo Hospitals will continue to support the Union and state governments in the fight against this pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The healthcare chain will further ramp up the immunisation programme in the days to come. The first million was clocked in just about three weeks, in June the Group is set to administer a million every week and double it in July. The Group’s vaccination programme was on track to complete 20 million jabs by September 2021, it said.

Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Group of Hospitals, said: “We would like to thank the Union and state governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support.”

Sputnik the third vaccine approved in India will be available through the Apollo system from the second week of June. “We believe that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated,” said Shobana Kamineni.

Apollo Hospitals had in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (Dr. Reddy’s), May 17 announced the launch of a limited pilot programme for the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the soft launch by Dr. Reddy’s in India. Apollo would administer up to 50,000 Sputnik V vaccines as part of the pilot programme.