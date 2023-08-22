AntiSunscreenmovement: Doctors are warning against this viral trend; Here’s why

A worrisome trend has emerged on social media that is encouraging people to ditch sunscreen. With #AntiSunscreen, users are posting content about the toxic ingredients in SPF products.

Some influencers are urging their followers to either make their own versions out of mayonnaise or to simply lap up the ‘healing benefits of the sun’ instead.

On Twitter, another popular anti-sunscreen influencer urged his followers to ditch sunscreen in favor of maintaining high levels of vitamin D because the vitamin makes it “almost impossible to develop an autoimmune disease.”

“Sunscreen, also known as sunblock or sun cream, is photoprotective, that helps protect against sunburn and most importantly prevents skin cancer,” Dr. Deepti Rana, Senior Consultant – Dermatologist, Laser and Aesthetic Physician Dermatology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park told Financial Express.com.

According to Dr. Rana, there are 2 types of sunscreens physical and chemical. Physical sunscreens containing – zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, create a protective barrier on the skin surface that reflects and scatters UV rays away from your body.

“Chemical sunscreens absorb into your skin like lotion instead of forming a barrier on top of your skin. These active ingredients “cause a chemical reaction that converts the UV light into heat so that it can’t harm the skin, though chemical absorbers are more likely to cause skin irritation if there is a pre-existing skin condition like eczema, rosacea, or allergic reactions,” she told Financial Express.com.

Sun protection factor (SPF) measures how much solar energy is required to cause a sunburn when you’re wearing sunscreen compared with unprotected skin.

“Therefore wearing a chemical or physical-based sunscreen may help prevent the sun’s rays from causing signs of photoaging like sun spots, premature ageing, darkening of the skin, sun burns, skin cancer, and inflammation of the skin. Reapplication of sunscreen every 2-4 hrs is recommended,” she added.

A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal reports 80 percent to 90 percent of all skin cancer diagnoses are associated with UV radiation. Sunscreen protects the skin by preventing the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays from absorbing into the skin. According to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, regular sunscreen use slows down photoaging.

What are the benefits of sunscreen?

The benefits of sunscreen includes:

delaying signs of aging, like wrinkles

fading scars

Preventing discoloration

Protecting from blue light

How to apply sunscreen?

It’s essential to apply sunscreen every day. According to American Academy of Dermatology Association, it takes approximately 15 minutes for your skin to absorb the sunscreen and protect you.

Most adults need about 1 ounce to fully cover their body. Rub the sunscreen thoroughly into your skin. Remember your neck, face, ears, tops of your feet and legs. To protect your lips, apply a lip balm with a SPF of at least 15, it recommends.

To remain protected when outdoors, reapply sunscreen every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating.