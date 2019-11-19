Anti-pollution skincare: Can a cream really help?

In order to protect your skin from the damage, it is mandatory to moisturize your skin day and night.

By Dr B L Jangid

No matter where we live, air pollution poses serious risks to our health. With the hazardous living condition in New Delhi due to air pollution, there has been a constant and unavoidable hue and cry about skin and hair protection. The air quality in Delhi has dipped overnight and is reported to get worse in the next few days.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and following a good beauty care regime is necessary for everyone, irrespective of age. Keeping that in mind, many beauty bloggers and specialists have suggested a number of creams that would work as a shield against skin damage. But it is really very important to know our skin type before going for any creams or ointments.

Before, getting into the products, it is mandatory for us to know about the major skin problems caused due to air pollution. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation and air pollutants can cause:

· Hyperpigmentation

· Wrinkles

· Sallow appearance of the skin, and exacerbation of acne

· Skin cancer,

· Atopic dermatitis,

· Psoriasis

In order to protect your skin from the damage, it is mandatory to moisturize your skin day and night. Using a good sunscreen is highly recommendable. However, with a plethora of beauty products available in the market, it becomes very confusing for a consumer to pick the right one that would suit their skin type.

While picking a face cream, make sure it has the below-mentioned ingredients-

· Exopolysaccharide(EPS)- This effectively absorbs heavy metals and prevents particulate matter adhesion.

· Carnosine and niacinamide- Protects your skin by minimizing oxidation and inflammation.

Studies have reported that regular application of the cream for over 5 days had a protective effect against changes caused due to pollution. Therefore, dermatologists all across the globe advise people to use a good cream as protection against air pollution.

(The author is a Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi. Views expressed are personal.)