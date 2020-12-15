  • MORE MARKET STATS

Anthony Fauci says vaccinate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for COVID-19

December 15, 2020 6:39 PM

Fauci says that while President Donald Trump probably still has antibodies to the virus that will protect him for at least several months, he should get the vaccine as well to be doubly sure. Trump was hospitalised with COVID-19 in early October.

Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, Fauci said, For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can.”

Fauci says Vice President Mike Pence should get vaccinated, too. He says, You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now.

