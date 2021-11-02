Another win for Indian Vaccine! The Caribbean nation recognizes it and many others too

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues!

Caribbean nation Guyana on Monday announced its recognition of India’s indigenous vaccine COVAXIN. And, has now joined countries that have approved the Bharat Biotech vaccine.

Though the indigenous vaccine has yet to be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), countries including Oman, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Greece among others have announced their recognition.

The High Commission of India in Guyana announced through twitter that, “Guyana has recognised the indigenous Covaxin.”

Terming it as an important step towards partnership between the two countries post-COVID, the High Commission mentioned that all Indian passengers 18 years and above should present their vaccine certification on arrival. The vaccination card should have the name, batch of the vaccine, date of being vaccinated as well as the name of the vaccine.

According to diplomatic sources, this recognition by countries is important as many Indians were missing out on travels for either studies or business purposes as they had COVAXIN. The US, European Union, and WHO have yet to approve this India researched and developed vaccine.

Which countries have recognized COVAXIN?

Australia: It was among the first few countries to approve entry of Indian travelers with COVAXIN. According to a media statement by the government of that country, all travelers aged 12 and above who have had the two shots of COVAXIN are allowed to travel to Australia. The country also announced its approval for BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China).

Sultanate of Oman: All Indian travelers who have COVAXIN shots can now travel to the Gulf nation and there is no need for the quarantine. Earlier only those travelling to Oman with AstraZeneca/Covishield shots were allowed in without quarantine.

This was announced on social media by the Indian Mission in Muscat. And later, according to a press note issued by the mission, it stated: “All Indian passengers who have received the two doses of Covaxin minimum 14 days before arrival at the destination will be allowed without quarantine in Oman.”

And added: “Pre-arrival RT-PCR test and COVID-19 related requirements and conditions shall be applicable for such passengers.” Earlier only those Indian travelers who had COVISHIELD shots were allowed.

Mexico: Country’s health regulator Cofepris, has now authorised the emergency use of Covaxin. And, in case a citizen shows symptoms of the infection, they will have to go for quarantine as per the rules and regulations.

Mauritius: After 14 days of the second dose, all Indians wanting to travel to Mauritius in the Indian Ocean region, will be allowed inside the country. However, they should have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report 3-7 days ahead of travel.

Philippines: One of the first Asean countries to have allowed travelers with COVAXIN. The travel can be undertaken 14 days after the second shot.

Nepal: Travelling is allowed for those who have the COVAXIN shots and need a negative RT-PCR report at 72 hours ahead.

Iran: Indians who have been vaccinated with COVAXIN are allowed. However, without the RT-PCR report they will be expected to go into quarantine as per the guidelines of the government of that country.

Sri Lanka: In the neighbouring country this Indian made vaccine is acceptable. And those who are not vaccinated and must travel will have to undergo quarantine for 14 days.

Greece: Fully vaccinated with COVAXIN and a RT-PCR report which is not less than 72 hours or a negative antigen test which is not less than 48 hours old will be allowed. There is no quarantine required unless the passenger shows symptoms of the corona virus on arrival.

Estonia: No testing or quarantine for Indians who have COVAXIN shots. In fact Estonia was the very first country to recognize the Indian vaccine.

Zimbabwe: Valid RT-PCR negative report and both shots of COVAXIN is acceptable in the African nation.

Meanwhile, more and more countries are accepting the vaccination certificates issued in India.

Now countries including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, State of Palestine, and Mauritius have announced that the Indian certification is accepted.