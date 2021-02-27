Another corona wave in Maharashtra? State reports over 8,000 Covid cases on fourth day in a row

Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 5,24,760 with 1,765 new cases, while six fatalities took the death toll to 11,742.

Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on the fourth straight day on Saturday which took the caseload in the state to 21,46,777, a health official said. The state reported 8,623 new infections and 51 deaths. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic reached 52,092, the official added.

Lockdown in eastern Maharashtra’s Amravati city was extended by one week. Weekend lockdown is also in place in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal in the region. “The virus has now spread to most of the cities and districts. For instances, in Akola division which today reported 1,364 cases, all its parts including Akola district, Akola city, Amravati district and city, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim have reported coronavirus infections in three digits,” the official said. Mumbai city reported 987 cases and four deaths, taking its case tally to 3,24,866, and death toll to 11,470.

The Mumbai division overall reported 1,823 new cases, which took its caseload to 7,23,995 while eight deaths in the region pushed the fatality count to 19,816. As many as 3,648 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,20,951. The number of active cases is 72,530. Of 51 deaths reported during the day, 27 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours and 19 in the last one week. Remaining five deaths had taken place even before that, the official said. Pune division’s COVID-19 tally increased to 5,24,760 with 1,765 new cases, while six fatalities took the death toll to 11,742.

In Vidarbha, Akola division has reported 94,800 cases and 1,751 deaths so far, while Nagpur division has recorded 2,26,051 cases and 4,818 deaths to date. As many as 3,084 persons are in institutional quarantine in the state. With 87,299 tests conducted on Saturday, the total of samples tested for coronavirus increased to 1,61,99,818. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,46,777, New cases 8,623, Death toll 52,092, Recoveries 20,20,951, Active cases 72,530 and people tested so far 1,61,99,818.