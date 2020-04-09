Andhra Pradesh’s MedTech zone making cheaper kits for testing Covid-19

The Centre has already placed an order for 3,500 ventilators and assembling of the units will start from April 15, 2020. (Representative image)

As part of the Make in India programme, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched new Covid-19 testing kits manufactured in the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), a medical equipment manufacturing zone in Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the kits to be manufactured at AMTZ while the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted exemption from all manufacturing norms for ventilators in view of the current crisis.

According to Mekapati Goutham Reddy, minister of industries, about 20 tests can be performed with each kit and it costs Rs 1,200 for the government as opposed to the existing kit worth Rs 4,500, and the result can be seen in 50 minutes.

The AMTZ has started making 2,000 testing kits per day and it will be supplying the kits to the entire country. The capacity will be increased to 25,000 per day.

Further, AMTZ will start producing 3,000 ventilators and gradually scale it up to 6,000 per month from May, 2020. Hindustan Lifecare (HLL) will assist in the assembly of ventilators.

The Centre has already placed an order for 3,500 ventilators and assembling of the units will start from April 15, 2020. For this, six companies have been selected in phase–1.

Medical equipment manufacturing is a critical area that requires about 700 to 2,000 parts, most of which have to be imported from different international sources.

Permission has been granted by the Naval department for manufacturing the machines. Each ventilator can support five to six patients, he added.