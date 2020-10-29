  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra Pradesh Unlock guidelines: Schools, colleges to open in phased manner from November 2 — check details

October 29, 2020 9:30 PM

Schools and colleges will reopen in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 with all necessary precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in a statement that all government schools and colleges would reopen from November 2 for classes 9, 10 and intermediate.

Classes 9 and 10 and Intermediate first and second year would function on alternate days only for half-a-day.

Classes 6, 7 and 8 would begin on November 23 while classes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 would start from December 14, the Chief Secretary said.

All the higher secondary colleges would also start functioning from November 2 on a rotation basis.

The schools will be run on alternate days in three phases for which officials are making arrangements.

Precautionary measures will be taken to contain the spread Covid-19, Sawhney said.

Educational institutions have remained closed since March when the national lockdown was announced.

The state currently has 26,268 active COVID-19 cases and has been witnessing a decline in fresh infections in the past several days.

