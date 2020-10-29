Andhra Pradesh Unlock guidelines: Schools, colleges to open in phased manner from November 2 — check details

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in a statement that all government schools and colleges would reopen from November 2 for classes 9, 10 and intermediate.
The schools will be run on alternate days in three phases for which officials are making arrangements. (file image)
Schools and colleges will reopen in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 with all necessary precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced on Thursday.
