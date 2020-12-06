Andhra Pradesh: Unknown disease strikes Eluru in West Godavari district, 227 people taken ill – details here

District health officials have also started a door to door survey of the affected areas and are checking for water contamination. Image: ANI

In West Godavari district’s Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, as many as 227 people including young children have fallen sick due to an unknown disease. Officials are suspecting a possible case of water contamination but they are also considering cases for viral encephalitis. According to news agency ANI, Eluru Government Hospital superintendent Dr Mohan said that the number of people who have fallen sick in Eluru is rising. There were around 140 people who were admitted and later discharged in just one night.

People falling sick have reported symptoms including nausea and fainting and since the cause is unknown, doctors are still trying to find a reason for this sudden increase in people falling sick. Citing District Collector R Muthyala Raju, a report by The Indian Express noted that blood samples were collected from people in order to determine the cause of the illness. People who feel sick were a part of the four societies of Ashok Nagar and Arundhatipet in Eluru district. Here, a case of contamination of drinking water had also been reported around 10 days back.

The report highlighted that teams of doctors were rushed from Vijayawada to help the local doctors in investigating the cause of the illness. The medical officer said that children among the infected people were vomiting. Prior to this, they also complained of burning sensation in their eyes. Some sick people also suffered bouts of seizures or fainted. The medical officer at the government office added that some people were in critical condition when they were brought to hospitals a day ago but their condition is stable now.

Andhra Pradesh Dy CM and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna has said that medical help has been provided in Eluru and patients who complained about epilepsy and giddiness are fine now. Stating everyone is safe, the minister added that situation in now under control.

As the number of cases are increasing, Eluru Government Hospital has added over 100 beds as a precaution. Meanwhile, district health officials have also started a door to door survey of the affected areas and are checking for water contamination.

Commenting on the condition, the Opposition Telugu Desam Party has criticised the government saying that it has neglected drinking water sources and these water bodies providing drinking water have not been cleaned since 18 months.