Andhra Pradesh: Unidentified illness Eluru not spreading from one person to another, one dead

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited the hospital in Eluru where these people have been admitted. Image: ANI

One day after Andhra Pradesh Dy CM and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna made a statement that the condition of people affected by an unidentified illness in Eluru is stable, more people have now taken ill and one death has also been reported. For two days, people in the district have been complaining about epilepsy, headache, vomiting, backache, general weakness as well as mental tension. On Sunday, 227 people including the young children had complained about it and the number of people complaining of these symptoms has reached 340. Among these, 157 people are being treated at the hospitals, news agency ANI reported. Officials were suspecting a possible case of water contamination or viral encephalitis.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited the hospital in Eluru where these people have been admitted.

According to a report filed by the District Collector, from what that has been gathered, the sickness is not spreading from one person to another. Apart from this, there is no specific age group that has been impacted, implying that there is no age restriction for the sickness. Many children have fallen ill as well.

Till yesterday, sickness from water contamination was considered as a high possibility, the DC report noted that people living in the areas that do access Eluru municipal water distribution along with those who relied on drinking mineral water only also fell sick.

Doctors have been collecting blood samples from people in order to determine the cause of the illness. A team of doctors were also rushed from Vijayawada to the hospital in Eluru in order to provide help to the local doctors in investigating the cause of the illness. Many people who were brought in on Saturday night for the above mentioned symptoms are in stable condition now and have been discharged too. Eluru Government Hospital, a day ago had also added 100 beds in case the number of people impacted by this unidentified illness increased. In the district, health officials are also conducting a door to door survey to check the impact.