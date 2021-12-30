Andhra Pradesh runs fever survey to vaccinate the unvaccinated

Those found to be unvaccinated must be inoculated immediately, the government advised health workers who were to run the survey.

Covid-19 vaccination: A fever survey was conducted by the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday to identify those who were unvaccinated. Those found to be unvaccinated must be inoculated immediately, the government advised health workers who were to run the survey. The decision came following the rising Omicron threat and covid-19 cases indicating the possibility of a third wave.

AK Krishna Srinivas, Deputy Chief Minister said that 98.96 per cent of the population (eligible) has been vaccinated with the first dose while 71.76 per cent have been jabbed with both the doses (first and second). The first dose of vaccination is 100 per cent completed in these districts: Nellore, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Anantapur, West Godavari, Kurnool, and Chittoor.

Also Read: India to begin administering “precautionary” dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Jan 10: Check guidelines here

The 33rd fever survey in the state began on Tuesday and the samples of those with fever and cold will be sent for further tests. In order to curb the spread, many states have also put covid restrictions in place to avoid overcrowding. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi imposed a yellow alert in Delhi on Tuesday followed by the extended night curfew imposed on Monday by an hour—from 10 pm to 5 am. Several states have cautioned people against New Year parties and gatherings as the Omicron variant continues to rise in the country.

Also Read: COVID-19: India sees highest single day rise of Omicron infections; Goa, Manipur report first cases