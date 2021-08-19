  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra Pradesh moves closer to two million Covid-19 cases mark

August 19, 2021 6:29 PM

According to the latest bulletin, the state now has 15,738 active Covid-19 cases.

Of the remaining five, Kadapa added 49, Srikakulam 30, Anantapuramu 21, Kurnool 10 and Vizianagaram six new cases in a day.

Coronavirus positive cases inched closer to the two million mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 19,98,603, with the addition of 1,501 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The total recoveries climbed to 19,69,169 after 1,697 infected persons got cured while the toll mounted to 13,696 with ten more deaths in the period.

East Godavari district reported 315 fresh cases, SPS Nellore 242, Chittoor 174, West Godavari 150, Krishna 147, Guntur 141, Visakhapatnam 109 and Prakasam 107.

Krishna district registered three fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Chittoor, East Godavari, SPS Nellore two each and Visakhapatnam one.

Eight districts did not report any fresh death in 24 hours.

