Andhra Pradesh logs 1398 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

April 3, 2021 5:58 PM

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,398 fresh cases of coronavirus and nine deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, the highest addition of cases in a day after November 14.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,398 fresh cases of coronavirus and nine deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, the highest addition of cases in a day after November 14. The cumulative COVID-19 positive cases shot up to 9,05,946 after 1.51 crore sample tests at an overall infection positivity rate of 5.97 per cent. The latest bulletin said 787 patients recovered from the infection in 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,89,295.

The overall recovery percentage dipped to 98.2 as the number of active cases rose to 9,417 (one per cent). After nine fresh fatalities were reported, the toll increased to 7,234, with a case fatality rate of 0.8 per cent. SPS Nellore district became the latest hotspot in the state after Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, reporting higher number of new cases everyday. Guntur reported the highest 273 fresh cases, Visakhapatnam 198, Chittoor 190, Krishna 178 and SPS Nellore 163 in a day.

Kurnool added 96, Kadapa 75 and Srikakulam 51 new cases while the remaining five added less than 50 each. Guntur and SPS Nellore also saw two fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each.

