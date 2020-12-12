  • MORE MARKET STATS

Andhra Pradesh: COVID-19 active cases drop to 5,000 level

December 12, 2020 6:57 PM

The number of COVID-19 active cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to the 5,000 level while 510 were added afresh and 665 patients recovered on Saturday.

Vizianagaram was the last district in the state to report coronavirus cases on May 7.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to the 5,000 level while 510 were added afresh and 665 patients recovered on Saturday. The total positives reached 8,75,025 and recoveries 8,62,895, the latest government bulletin said. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, three more coronavirus victims died, taking the overall toll to 7,052.

All 13 districts reported less than 100 new COVID-19 cases each with Chittoor and Krishna topping with 89 and 82
respectively. Seven of the 13 districts added less than 25 fresh cases each to their tally. For the first time in about six months, a district showed an active caseload of less than 100 with Vizianagaram having only 85 as on Saturday.

In fact, Vizianagaram was the last district in the state to report coronavirus cases on May 7. In the past few days, the district has been consistently reporting very few cases, sometimes less than 10 a day, and added only two deaths in the last 13 days. In the last 24 hours, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fatality each due to the disease.

