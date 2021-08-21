Andhra Pradesh adds 1,217 new Covid-19 cases

Krishna district reported four fresh fatalities, Guntur and Prakasam three each, Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,217 fresh cases of coronavirus disease in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

While 1,535 infected people recovered, another 13 succumbed in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. The gross positives increased to 20,01,255.

The active cases came down to 15,141 after a total of 19,72,399 recoveries and 13,715 deaths.

SPS Nellore district reported the highest 198 fresh cases, followed by East Godavari 182, Chittoor 171, Krishna 136, West Godavari 123, Prakasam 113 and Guntur 101 in 24 hours. The remaining six districts reported less than 60 new cases each.

Krishna district reported four fresh fatalities, Guntur and Prakasam three each, Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.