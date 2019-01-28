An egg a day might keep heart disease away, says new Study

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 8:26 PM

Previously, doctors have warned patients against consuming too many eggs as it was believed that in spite of containing high-quality protein along with other positive nutritional components

Image: IE

A new study has found that eating an egg every day could lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study which was conducted in China revealed that people who ate eggs daily had 18 percent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, a report by CNN said.

The research was published on Monday in the Heart Journal.

As per the co-author of the study, Canqing Yu, currently, the studies which associate egg and cardiovascular diseases are controversial because of their too small sample size and less information.

And this is why Yu along with his colleagues took a decision to probe the association between eating eggs and cardiovascular disease and how are they linked.

READ ALSO | Eggs improve biomarkers related to infant brain development

Previously, doctors have warned patients against consuming too many eggs as it was believed that in spite of containing high-quality protein along with other positive nutritional components, eggs also have big amounts of cholesterol, which is thought to be harmful.

The research team tracked the select group over the course of nearly nine years and focused on major coronary events during this study they conducted in China.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. An egg a day might keep heart disease away, says new Study
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition