An egg a day might keep heart disease away, says new Study

A new study has found that eating an egg every day could lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study which was conducted in China revealed that people who ate eggs daily had 18 percent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, a report by CNN said.

The research was published on Monday in the Heart Journal.

As per the co-author of the study, Canqing Yu, currently, the studies which associate egg and cardiovascular diseases are controversial because of their too small sample size and less information.

And this is why Yu along with his colleagues took a decision to probe the association between eating eggs and cardiovascular disease and how are they linked.

Previously, doctors have warned patients against consuming too many eggs as it was believed that in spite of containing high-quality protein along with other positive nutritional components, eggs also have big amounts of cholesterol, which is thought to be harmful.

The research team tracked the select group over the course of nearly nine years and focused on major coronary events during this study they conducted in China.