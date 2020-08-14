‘Amma COVID-19 Home Care Kit’ launched by Tamil Nadu CM for Rs 2,500: Here’s what all it contains

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/CMOTamilNadu Screengrab)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday unveiled the ‘Amma COVID-19 Home Care

Kit’ for people who have tested positive for the virus and been advised home isolation.

Costing Rs 2,500, the kit comprises a pulse oximeter, a digital thermometer, packs of herbal immunity boosters like ‘Athimathuram’ and ‘Kabasura Kudineer’, the state government said.

Also, the kit has 60 tablets of ‘Amookra Chooranam’ having beneficial effects for the virus-infected, 14 tablets each of multi-vitamins and zinc, 14 face masks and a soap, an official press release said, adding that these would be sufficient for 14 days.

The pack, intended for those advised to isolate themselves in their residences following the infection by the virus and others who have symptoms, is an initiative of the government-run multi-specialty and the government medical college hospital here.

The pulse oximeter is a device used to measure blood oxygen-level and if oxygen saturation was found to be below 94 per cent, the infected person needs immediate healthcare.

Marking the launch of the kit at a concessional price, Palaniswami handed over a pack to a health official at the Secretariat here.