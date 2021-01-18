Amitabh Bachchan’s voice removed from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness: HC told

The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh by the petitioner who said that with the removal of the actor’s voice from the caller tune his plea has become infructuous.
Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition as not pressed.
The petitioner had sought removal of the voice of the megastar from the caller tune on the ground that the actor himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.
