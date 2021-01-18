  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice removed from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness: HC told

January 18, 2021 12:54 PM

The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh by the petitioner who said that with the removal of the actor's voice from the caller tune his plea has become infructuous.

Amitabh Bachchan, COVID 19 pandemicThe petitioner had sought removal of the voice of the megastar from the caller tune on the ground that the actor himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus. (Photo source: IE)

The Delhi High Court was on Monday told that megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice has been removed from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus and therefore, nothing remains in the PIL which sought its removal.

Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition as not pressed.

The petitioner had sought removal of the voice of the megastar from the caller tune on the ground that the actor himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.

