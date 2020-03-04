Amit Shah won’t play Holi this year, says India well prepared to contain coronavirus

Following the prime minister, Home Minister said he too will not celebrate Holi or hold any Holi Milan function. (File photo: PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday the country was well prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus and that he would not participate in ‘Holi Milan’ function in the wake of the reports of outbreak of the virus in different places. Shah also appealed to everyone to take all important measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

“Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself and your family (sic),” he tweeted. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme as experts have advised that mass gatherings must be reduced to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Following the prime minister’s example, BJP president J P Nadda said he too will not celebrate Holi or hold any Holi Milan function. This year, Holi is on March 10. The home minister said India was well prepared and has taken all precautionary steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“I request everyone to take all important measures to prevent this. Some basic self-preventive measures are as simple as washing your hands and practising good hygiene,” he said. A total of 28 COVID-19 cases were detected in India so far. Among them, one person was from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and the three earlier cases in Kerala.

So far, 5,89,000 people have been screened at airports, over 10 lakh screened at borders with Nepal and around 27,000 were currently under community surveillance, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.