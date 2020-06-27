Amit Shah visits newly created 10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi, reviews arrangements

Shah was briefed about the data management system at the COVID-19 care centre in which 10 per cent beds would be reserved for critical patients.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited a newly created COVID-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds in the national capital and reviewed arrangements. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied Shah during his visit to the sprawling facility in south Delhi. “Visited the ‘Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre’ in Delhi to review its preparedness. I thank Radha Soami Satsang Beas and all others who helped to create this huge Covid care facility. This 10,000-bed centre would provide huge relief to the people of Delhi,” Shah tweeted after the visit.

The home minister also applauded the “courageous” ITBP personnel, who would be operating the facility “during these trying times”. “Their commitment to serve nation and people of Delhi is unparalleled. The Modi government at the Centre is committed to provide all possible help to its citizens,” he said in another tweet.

While leaving the facility, the home minister told officials there: “Zarurat na pade iski bhagwan se prarthna hai (I pray to God that not many people need to use it).” During his visit, the home minister took stock of the preparedness of the facility, a home ministry official said.

Shah was briefed about the data management system at the COVID-19 care centre in which 10 per cent beds would be reserved for critical patients who need oxygen support. The facility in the Chhatarpur area will have two wings — a COVID care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility for the management of the centre and act as the nodal agency.

The national capital has reported nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases while the virus has claimed about 2,500 lives so far in Delhi. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who also accompanied Shah, said the COVID-19 care centre is the largest of its kind.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said in a statement that the successful roll-out of the COVID-19 care centre is a phenomenal example of inter-governmental and organisational cooperation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “In this hour of difficulty, I sought help to save Delhi and everyone has come forward to contribute enthusiastically. With the support of the central government and Radha Soami Satsang Beas, such a large Covid centre has come up for Delhiites.”