Amit Shah responds to Kejriwal’s letter over COVID facilities, says 10,000-bed COVID care centre to be manned by ITBP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah . (File Photo)

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shot off a letter to Amit Shah seeking doctors and nurses from ITBP, Army to run 10,000-bed COVID facility being set up in the national capital, the Union Home Minister on Tuesday responded saying work is already on.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah sought to remind CM Kejriwal of the meeting between last week and said that the work of COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas was going on in full swing. He said that the facility will be operational by June 26.

“Dear Kejriwal ji, it has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned work of operating 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. Work is in full swing and large part of facility will be operational by June 26,” Amit Shah said.

“I would also like to inform people of Delhi that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Centre will be ready in next 10 days,” the Union Home Minister added.

The Delhi government had last week said that it is converting Radha Swami Beas into world’s largest temporary COVID-19 care facility as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the city. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had earlier this month said that COVID-19 cases may reach over 5.5 lakh in the national capital by July 31.

With over 62,000 cases, Delhi is now the second worst affected state in the country after Maharashtra which has reported over 1.35 lakh coronavirus cases. Death toll from the highly contagious disease has climbed to 2,233 in Delhi.