No community transmission in Delhi, Manish Sisodia’s ‘5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by July 31’ remark created panic: Amit Shah

Delhi Coronavirus Cases Latest News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday allayed fears of Coronavirus infection reaching the community transmission stage in Delhi. COVID-19 cases in the national capital has crossed the 80,000-mark, however, Amit Shah said there was not need to worry as things were under control.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah also hit out at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for his ‘Delhi will have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July 31’ statement and said that the remark created panic among people.

“After Delhi Deputy CM made a statement that by July 31 we will have 5.5 lakh COVID19 cases in Delhi…there was fear. I am sure now we will not reach that stage,” he told ANI.

He said that after Sisodia’s statement Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed him to help the Delhi government contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. He pointed out that acting to the PM’s advice a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken.

Amit Shah also rejected reports about differences between the Delhi government and Centre and asserted that CM Arvind Kejriwal was kept in loop in decision making concerning the fight against the pandemic.

Amit Shah says Delhi will not have 5.5 lakh COVID cases

“There is coordination…Arvind Kejriwal is always kept in the loop. He is also involved in decision making. Some political statements may have been made but no impact on decision making,” he said.

Commenting on the controversy regarding death toll in Delhi due to coronavirus, Amit Shah said that the situation was ‘grim’, however, things improved after some major decisions made by the government.”Over 350 bodies were pending for last rites. We decided that within 2 days last rites of bodies will be done as per religion. Today, no body is left for last rites. Now last rituals are conducted same day,” the Home Minister said.

Delhi has now emerged as the second worst coronavirus affected after Maharashtra which has nearly 1.60 lakh cases. India’s COVID-19 tally has reached 5.2 lakh and the death toll stands at over 16,000. Over 3 lakh people have been cured so far.