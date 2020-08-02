Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus

Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for Coronavirus. Shah informed this through his official Twitter handle. Shah said that he got himself tested for COVID-19 after seeing initial systems. The result came positive.

Shah said that he is in good health but getting admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah also appealed to people who came in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested. “I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves,” Shah tweeted.

(more details awaited)