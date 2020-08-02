Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus

Amit Shah Coronavirus health news update: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for Coronavirus. Shah informed this through his official Twitter handle.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for Coronavirus. Shah informed this through his official Twitter handle. Shah said that he got himself tested for COVID-19 after seeing initial systems. The result came positive.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020
Shah said that he is in good health but getting admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah also appealed to people who came in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested. “I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves,” Shah tweeted.
(more details awaited)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.