Amit Shah asks for report on every Covid death in Delhi; orders the Delhi government to redraw containment zones

As the number of covid-19 cases continue to spike in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Amit Shah, has scaled up efforts to limit the surge of coronavirus in the national capital.

In a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Delhi government to redraw all the containment zones in the city afresh. He even asked to mention all households outside the containment zone and conduct a serological survey among 20,000 Delhiites, and associate every district with a big hospital.

Shah also ordered the Delhi government to send a detailed report on every Covid-19 death in the city. In the report, he asked the Delhi government to include details such as when the patient was brought to the hospital and from where, if the patient was under home isolation before shifted to hospital, among others.

An MHA statement, as reported by Indian Express, said, “The home minister instructed that the Delhi government must assess every Covid-19 death.”

“If the deceased was earlier in home isolation, whether he/she was brought to the hospital in time must be a key enquiry. Every death must be reported to the Centre.”

As on June 22, Delhi has reported 56,746 positive cases and 2,112 fatalities related to coronavirus cases, while 31,294 patients have been cured/discharged. The Delhi government is advising home quarantine for covid-19 patients who do not have any comorbidities or require hospitalisation.

All the district magistrates have been asked to ensure verification of covid-19 cases within 24 hours. They have been also allowed to constitute additional surveillance teams, if required, to ramp up operations by engaging additional manpower.

According to a PTI report, the Delhi government in an order issued on Sunday said, “All district magistrates are required to ensure that all daily reported positive cases are physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours.”

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal ordered mandatory 5-day quarantine for positive covid-19 cases, which he revoked later after concerns were raised by the Delhi government; the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had requested the LG governor to reconsider his decision, citing the already stretched healthcare system of the city in fighting the covid-19 crisis.

After the LG governor decision to rollback the compulsory 5-day home isolation, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in a meeting later on Saturday, also decided to continue home quarantine system for covid-19 patients who do not have any comorbidities or don’t require to be admitted to hospitals.

The Delhi government, in the order issued on Sunday, directed all district magistrates to implement the decision of the SDMA with immediate effect.