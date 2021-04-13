Amid unprecedented cases, Delhi govt converts 14 top private hospitals into COVID-only facilities

The state health department directed these 14 converted hospitals to not admit any non-COVID medical or surgical patients. (Representational image)

Coronavirus in Delhi: Amid a very serious second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Delhi has decided to convert 14 of the top private hospitals in the city into COVID-only facilities. The order has been issued as the daily cases in the city are reaching record highs, and it is effective immediately. These hospitals, according to a report in IE, have a total of 4,337 beds, of which 3,202 beds are placed in wards and 1,135 beds are in the ICU, and all of these would now be dedicated completely to the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19.

Among these 14 hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Holy Family Hospital in Okhla, Sarita Vihar’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Fortis Hospital and Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, and Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket.

The development was shared by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a post on microblogging platform Twitter. In the post he added that the beds in other hospitals have been increased by 50% – 60%, with private hospitals witnessing an increase of 2,060 beds.

Hours before the order had been passed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with top officials and reviewed the situation of the pandemic in Delhi. It was decided in the meeting that the number of hospital beds in both government and private hospitals would be augmented.

Moreover, the state government also decided to reserve 60% of the collective ward beds in as many as 101 private hospitals in the city, and this would lead to the COVID-19 treatment facilities getting an additional boost of 5,689 general beds.

The state health department directed these 14 converted hospitals to not admit any non-COVID medical or surgical patients. The decision has been taken as recently, the national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented increase in cases.

On April 12, the state government found that in 57 of 115 private hospitals, over 85% of the COVID ICU beds were occupied and this figure had reached nearly 100% in almost all of the top private hospitals.

Apart from these private hospitals, four government hospitals have also been converted into COVID-only facilities, the report said. These are Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital and Burari Hospital.