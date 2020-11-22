Amid COVID-19 infection resurge in Rajasthan, CM accord top priority to save lives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and reminded officials of the government's top priority to save lives and ensure strict compliance of anti-pandemic precautions by people.
The state government gave instructions to closely monitor the containment efforts in areas where the infection rate is high.
Holding an extensive meeting to review the #COVID19 situation across the state. Taking stock of the prevailing conditions & ongoing efforts to contain the virus. Our topmost priority is to save lives, provide adequate treatment & encourage people to strictly follow health protocols, Gehlot tweeted.
Reviewing arrangements to contain the infection, ensure compliance of decisions taken last night including that of the night curfew & also to make sure that people are not inconvenienced, he said. Also gave instructions to closely monitor the containment efforts in areas where the infection rate is high & to ensure that people comply with the rule to wear masks when outside, he said in a series of tweets.
On Saturday night, the state Cabinet decided to impose night curfew in eight districts with a high number of Covid-19 cases. Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in the urban areas of these districts will be closed by 7 pm and night curfew will be there from 8 pm to 6 pm in 8 district headquarters of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara.