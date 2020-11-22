  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amid COVID-19 infection resurge in Rajasthan, CM accord top priority to save lives

November 22, 2020 4:35 PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and reminded officials of the government's top priority to save lives and ensure strict compliance of anti-pandemic precautions by people.

The state government gave instructions to closely monitor the containment efforts in areas where the infection rate is high.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and reminded officials of the government’s top priority to save lives and ensure strict compliance of anti-pandemic precautions by people. Holding an extensive meeting to review the #COVID19 situation across the state. Taking stock of the prevailing conditions & ongoing efforts to contain the virus. Our topmost priority is to save lives, provide adequate treatment & encourage people to strictly follow health protocols, Gehlot tweeted.

Reviewing arrangements to contain the infection, ensure compliance of decisions taken last night including that of the night curfew & also to make sure that people are not inconvenienced, he said. Also gave instructions to closely monitor the containment efforts in areas where the infection rate is high & to ensure that people comply with the rule to wear masks when outside, he said in a series of tweets.

On Saturday night, the state Cabinet decided to impose night curfew in eight districts with a high number of Covid-19 cases. Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in the urban areas of these districts will be closed by 7 pm and night curfew will be there from 8 pm to 6 pm in 8 district headquarters of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara.

