Amid alarm over third corona wave, 49 children among 232 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 19,000-mark on Saturday as 232 more people, including 49 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The fresh infections have pushed the state’s caseload to 19,091, it said.

As many as 238 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,554, the bulletin said, adding there are now 4,448 active cases in the northeastern state.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 135, followed by Kolasib (24) and Lawngtlai (19). Nine new patients have travel history, while 223 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

Seventeen people in every 1,000 population in the second least populated state of the country have been infected so far.

As per the 2011 Census, Mizoram has a population of 10.91 lakh.

Eighty-nine people have succumbed to the infection in Mizoram to date, which means eight people in every 1 lakh population have died due to the disease.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 76.23 per cent, while the mortality rate is at 0.46 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 4.72 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 4,043 in the last 24 hours. The single-day positivity rate stands at 5.75 per cent. More than 4.59 lakh people have been inoculated to date.