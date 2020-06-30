American journal forewarns of Flu virus strain in pigs in China as potential threat to humans

The virus bears 2009 pandemic (pdm/09) and triple-reassortant (TR)-derived internal genes which has been found to be predominant in swines since 2016, the paper added. (Representative image)

Even before the world could find ways to control the spread of Covid-19, an American journal has forewarned all countries and health professionals around the world of the possibility of another pandemic caused by influenza virus which can get transmitted to humans from pigs. The strain of virus found in the Chinese pigs under surveillance bears similarity with the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, the research paper notes. The findings were reported by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), an American journal which has been doing research on the pigs in China under its surveillance since 2011.

On the basis of influenza virus surveillance of pigs from 2011 to 2018 in China, we have identified a genotype 4 (G4) reassortant Eurasian avian-like (EA) H1N1 virus, the American journal notes. The virus bears 2009 pandemic (pdm/09) and triple-reassortant (TR)-derived internal genes which has been found to be predominant in swines since 2016, the paper added.

The paper has also emphasised on the fact that the G4 viruses have a high infection rate just like the 2009 H1N1 pandemic virus spread.

Similar to the 2009 pandemic virus, G4 viruses produce higher progeny virus in the epithelial cells of the human body and show high infection rate, the paper finds. Another finding of the report which is more menacing is the fact that a substantial population of the workers who work in the Swine industry have been infected with the virus, the research has found on the basis of their serological survey.

10.4% of the pork-industry workers among the occupational exposure population were found positive for G4 EA H1N1 virus in the age group of 18 and 35 years old, the research finds. The findings indicate that G4 EA H1N1 virus has acquired increased human infectivity and such virus raises possible concern for the potential generation of future pandemics, the research adds.