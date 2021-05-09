  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ambulance rates capped in Noida; Rs 1,000 for 10 km those without oxygen support

By: |
May 09, 2021 8:32 AM

The administration has also appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha and Transport Department officer Prashant Tiwari as nodal officers for ensuring enforcement of the order and action in case of any violations.

People can lodge a complaint on helpline number 18004192211 or 112 if they are overcharged by the ambulance service provider. (Representational image)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday fixed an cap on rates charged by ambulances during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“People can lodge a complaint on helpline number 18004192211 or 112 if they are overcharged by the ambulance service provider,” District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in an official order.

Related News

Acoording to the order, any ambulance without oxygen support will charge not more than Rs 1,000 for a maximum 10 km and Rs 100 for every every km thereafter.

Ambulances with oxygen support can charge a maximum of Rs 1,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 100 per km, it stated.

Those with ventilator or Bi-pap support can charge Rs 2,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 200 per km, it added.

The administration has also appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha and Transport Department officer Prashant Tiwari as nodal officers for ensuring enforcement of the order and action in case of any violations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Ambulance rates capped in Noida Rs 1000 for 10 km those without oxygen support
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Supreme Court sets up 12-member National Task Force to ensure oxygen supply
2Tech transfers, supply of materials must to scale up vaccine production: Bharat Biotech joint MD
3Most Delhi residents favour extension of lockdown by at least a week: Survey