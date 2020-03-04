Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among U.S. employees

The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.
Coronavirus Latest Updates: 6 Noida residents test negative
The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon’s South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.
The company said on Sunday two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.