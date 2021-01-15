Almost 80% Indians ready for Covid vaccine! Union Health Minister shares key data points from recent survey

India is kicking off the vaccine drive on January 16 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the beginning of what is said to the largest vaccination drive.

A day before the Coronavirus vaccination drive is set to begin, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that almost 80 per cent of Indians are ready to get themselves vaccinated. Dr Vardhan citing a survey by Edelman PR’s Trust Barometer Survey 2021 said that among 28 countries including the US, UK, Germany and Russia, India recorded the highest percentage of people who are willing to get themselves vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus. According to his tweet, 66 per cent people in the UK are willing to get vaccine shots followed by interested 62 per cent of Germans. In the US and Russia, 59 per cent and 40 per cent people, respectively want to get Coronavirus vaccination done.

The union minister tweeted this at a time when there have been some raised concerns about Coronavirus vaccination in India claiming that the vaccines in India are less effective than the ones being given in other countries. To this, Vardhan said that the vaccine has gone through many tests and clearances before it’s emergency use was approved in the country. The vaccine is ready to fight Covid, he added. Some Indians have been afraid of getting the vaccine shots due to the fear of vaccine side-effects. However, the government has ensured that these vaccines are safe to use.

Meanwhile, India is kicking off the vaccine drive on January 16 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the beginning of what is said to the largest vaccination drive pan India. All state officials have given indication of all preparation being in place to initiate the programme. Vaccines have been transported to all the sites. There are more than 3,000 sites across all states and Union Territories (UTs) that will be kick-starting the Coronavirus vaccination for all health workers and they will also be virtually connected during the drive. Around 100 beneficiaries will be given the vaccine tomorrow.