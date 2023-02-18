All you need to know about constipation problems

By Dr. Pratik Tibdewal

Constipation is characterised by irregular bowel movements, difficult-to-pass faeces, or uncomfortable straining when having a bowel movement. Healthy individuals typically have between three bowel movements per day and three bowel movements per week. Bloating that is accompanied by some of these warning signs might be brought on by liver illness or a blockage of the GI system.

Constipation can be caused by a variety of things, such as a low-fibre diet, insufficient hydration, insufficient physical activity, drugs, and unfavourable bowel habits. Diabetes, hypothyroidism, neurological and connective tissue diseases, and colon cancer are among the illnesses that can lead to constipation. Constipation can also result from problems with bowel motility or the coordination of the muscles needed for a bowel movement.

Constipation can be caused by:

Consuming food that is lacking in fibre or fresh fruits and veggies

Dietary intolerance, typically to dairy and/or gluten-containing goods

Inadequate exercise

Poor water consumption leading to dehydration

Misusing laxatives

Adverse drug reactions thyroid gland underactivity anxiety

A bowel structural anomaly

Intestine mechanical issues, such as prolapsed bowel, additional intestinal loops, or bowel pockets, are very prevalent. Diverticulitis is the term for the condition where these pockets develop in the colon’s wall.

Impact of Constipation on Liver

Patients with liver cirrhosis frequently exhibit symptoms of gastrointestinal dysfunction, which may have an effect on nutritional status and quality of life as well as contribute to the development of cirrhosis complications.

There are few varieties of constipation that have long-term effects, despite the fact that the source of the majority of them is unclear. Constipation may be reversed and prevented by increasing your consumption of fibre, drinking lots of water, exercising frequently, and acting on the desire to urinate right away.

Chronic constipation, on the other hand, can be more serious, impact a person’s quality of life, and be linked to another illness. Please visit your doctor if you encounter one or more of the following signs and symptoms of constipation and the aforementioned lifestyle adjustments do not help to relieve them.

(The author is a Consultant Gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)