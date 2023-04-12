All you need to know about Cesarean Section

By Dr. Anu Joseph

Child birth is an event and celebration at every home. It’s a occasion many parents and grandparents are waiting for. It’s a joyous time many want to be parents yearning for. But amongst this joy and eagerness and hope and everything happy associated with childbirth, there is also the fear and uncertainty that the process holds for everyone.

Even a mother who has endured childbirth, seldom faces childbirth as a most prepared person. The additional trouble is the fear of going under the knife with the all threatening “C- word” as a patient of mine would call it. She wouldn’t even utter the word cesarean, as if the words comes of her mouth and her nightmare of a cesarean section would all come to being true.

Cesarean section is the house hold name in today’s world and is regarded as one of the next safe ways of delivering a fetus when the vaginal route of delivery is difficult or is contraindicated due to various reasons.

Though in today’s world with advent of safer anesthetic methods, availability of good operation theatres, qualified anesthetists, blood bank facilities and better critical care management, cesarean sections are considered safer than difficult vaginal deliveries, the fear of the same has been imprinted in common man from the time of invention of the procedure.

Its time to change the our outlook towards one of the safest available surgeries for safe mother and safe baby at risky situations. Per-se cesarean section is the procedure where the mothers abdomen and uterus are surgically operated upon to deliver the baby safely and is sutured back like any other surgical intervention. During the procedure the mother is under anesthesia. The preferred mode of anesthesia is called “spinal Anaesthesia” wherein medication are given on the mother’s back through a small needle to numb the nerves carrying pain sensation from the mid abdomen down upto the toes.

Hence the lower body will be completely numb except for the occasional feeling of push or pull, especially while the baby is delivered out, while completely keeping the mother alert and conscious. The advantage is the mother can hear the baby’s first cry, can see and feel the baby as soon as it is born and the baby and mother can bond. Also it provides pain relief for about 3-4 hours after the surgery keeping the mother comfortable.

It is a very safe procedure when done in a safe environment taking due precausions. However, the danger is with the chances of serious complications associated, not with surgery but with the ‘surgery in an at-risk mother/fetus ‘. There are risks of increased bleeding, difficult delivery of baby, infections etc when the surgery is delayed due to the many reasons or due to the pre-existing complications like hypertension, obesity, diabetes, large baby, multiple previous surgeries etc. The risks are extremely rare and are mostly manageable with a good team effort.

Recovering from any major surgery takes time and when it is associated also with additional role of a care giver to a new born, the task of recovery is little more uphill. However, with good patient care, adequate nutrition, proper advice regarding early and adequate mobilisation and physiotherapy, confidence building and basic medication, recovery in terms of being able to do one’s own chores wouldn’t take more than 2-3 days. The complete healing of the wound take place in two different

aspects. The outer would on the skin heals within about 7-10 days in an uncomplicated woman, and the internal wound take between 4-6 weeks. Six weeks is generally quoted as the time taken for complete healing and the time between delivery to six weeks beyond delivery is called Peurperium.

During this period, women are advised to continue eating healthy, easily digestible food, drink plenty of fluids and allow adequate sleep and rest to oneself for smooth recovery and rejuvenation. Moderate physiotherapy and strength building activities should start from the time women are able to start moving about, and should be slowly increased to include upper body, abdominal, back and limb exercises in due course.

(The author is a Senior Consultant, Department on OBG and Fetal Medicine MaaKauvery, a Unit of Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, Bengaluru. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)