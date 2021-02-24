All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with other illnesses to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years and having other illnesses will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the government said on Wednesday.

Announcing the next phase of India’s vaccination drive, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “While the vaccine will be given for free at government centres, it will be available for a charge, to be decided later, at many private hospitals,” the minister said at a post-Cabinet media briefing here.