Alkem launches Favipiravir for Covid treatment under brand name ‘Alfluenza

Alkem has launched Favipiravir under the brand name Alfluenza in the country for the management of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.
Alkem Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Favipiravir under the brand name ‘Alfluenza’ in the country for the treatment of COVID-19. COVID-19 cases are increasing significantly globally and India too is affected with around 50,000 new cases being added on a daily basis, Alkem Laboratories said in a statement.
In this backdrop, the company has launched Favipiravir under the brand name Alfluenza in the country for the management of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, it added. Favipiravir is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use. Restricted use entails responsible medication where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation, Alkem said.
