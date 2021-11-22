Alarming rise in dengue cases jolts Delhi, Centre extends help

Dengue cases in Delhi have jumped to over 7,100, this season with nearly 5,600 of those being recorded in November alone (Photo: IE)

Dengue cases: The situation in Delhi is getting worse with the city witnessing an alarming spike in dengue cases . Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has however ensured that the situation will get better within the next 7-10 days with the change in weather. Health experts have also noted that the dengue situation has worsened this year compared to the previous year as people were careful that time due to covid-19 led restrictions. The recent civic report, released on Monday, noted that dengue cases in Delhi mount to over 7,100 this year. Here are the key things to take note of .

Dengue cases in Delhi have jumped to over 7,100, this season with nearly 5,600 of those being recorded in November alone, a civic report released on Monday stated. The cases in the national capital have risen substantially this year making the situation worse for people living in the city.

The city recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases on November 15. This was the highest number of cases recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015. As for the last one week, the city recorded 1,850 fresh cases. No fresh fatality, however, has been reported due to this vector-borne disease. A total of 7,128 dengue cases have been reported this season till November 20. In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report, as per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday.

“The city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue in 2015, when the number of dengue cases reported had crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996”,as per the civic report quoted by the news agency PTI.

Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation have been issued with a notice by the High Court regarding an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in the national capital. Nine states and union territories recording higher dengue cases (including Delhi) have been extended with help from the central government. The government has sent high-level teams to support them in public measures in order to control and manage the disease.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi had said, with the change in weather conditions, dengue cases are expected to come down in next 7-10 days. We are keeping a check on riding dengue cases that have increased this time of the year. The weather is changing and I hope it gets controlled within the next 7-10 days, said Kejriwal in a statement.