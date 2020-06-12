Alarming rise in Covid-19 containment zones in West Bengal: Here are the worst-affected areas

State government has extended the lockdown in West Bengal till June 30, but eased several restrictions as part of ‘Unlock 1’ — the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. (Representational image)

The number of COVID-19 containment zones have more than doubled in West Bengal over the past few days, with areas earmarked under the category now numbering 1,907 — up from around 700 a week ago — following a change in the policy for identification of such territories, a senior official said.

Subsequently, the number of buffer zones have also increased in the state, he said.

A containment zone refers to a geographical area where COVID-19 cases have been found. The adjoining blocks of an affected area are marked as buffer zones.

Of the 1,907 containment zones in Bengal, 1,127 are in the metropolis, 210 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas, 106 in Purba Burdwan, 88 in Bankura, 76 in Howrah and 71 in Hooghly, the state government’s website ‘Egiye Bangla’ stated.

Earlier in the month, the city had 844 such zones but it rose by another 283 over the past few days, as the process for marking such regions changed, an official said.

“The increase in the number of containment and buffer zones should not be attributed to COVID-19 tally… just that the policy to identify an affected area has been modified,” the official told PTI.

According to the amended rules, the administration, instead of earmarking an entire locality, is identifying houses, or housing complexes, a slum or a specific part of the road or lane, where a COVID-19 case has been registered.

“In these areas, lockdown norms will have to be strictly followed. The residents will have to abide by the rules and the police are keeping a close watch… Those flouting rules will face action,” the official said.

Incidentally, the state government has extended the lockdown in West Bengal till June 30, but eased several restrictions as part of ‘Unlock 1’ — the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.