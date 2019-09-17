Alarming! Malaria cases increase in National Capital, time to take preventive measures

As many as 93 cases of malaria have been reported within the first two weeks of September.

The number of cases related to Malaria has increased this year in the national capital in comparison to the last year. With as many as 247 cases being reported this year from Delhi itself, the situation is alarming. Last year, during the same time of the year as many as 225 cases were registered. The increase in number this year depicts negligence of the government and shows that developmental work is lacking toward preventive measures from such vector-borne diseases. A report compiled by the South MCD on Monday suggested the aforementioned number of Malaria cases. Malaria is a pressing issue which comes to limelight every year in the national capital and claims many lives. Such vector-borne diseases have become a lingering threat for people in the region especially in the rainy season of the year. The bad drainage and water-logging facilities are to be blamed.

Among the 247 cases of Malaria registered this year, 93 have been reported within the first two weeks of September. To avoid a severe outbreak, doctors have advised people to take preventive measures and eliminate any possibility of breeding of mosquito larvae in the area around them. Notably, the cases of these vector-borne diseases note a surge usually between July to November.

Dr S P Byotra, senior consultant, internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told IE, ” The cases of these vector-borne diseases go up generally after September due to the seasonal transitions. The numbers have declined in the past few years as a result of continuous efforts by doctors and the government. Awareness about Malaria has also led to better reporting of the cases related to it.”

At least 1,19,852 households were reported to be a breeding site for mosquitoes and as many as 99,448 legal notices have been issued this year. A total of 473 cases of Malaria and 165 cases of Chikungunya were reported in 2018. The SDMC is planning on declaring Malaria as a notifiable disease in the National Capital.

A disease which, by law is required to be reported to the concerned authorities is known as a notifiable disease. This might help the authorities in analyzing the data and monitor the disease to provide early warning of possible outbreaks.

Experts say that the best way to be safe from such vector-borne disease in to make sure that not only your home but your locality is free from the potential breeding ground from Mosquitoes too. Also, people should ensure regular cleanliness activities to avoid freshwater or rain water logging in the surrounding.