Alarming! Delhi sees steep rise in Covid-19 cases; Positivity highest since January 21

As per health department data, Delhi has reported 1,372 new covid cases and six deaths. Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 2021. The latest figures about the cases are from August 7, as the daily health bulletin was not released by the government on Monday.

The health department bulletin states that the new cases came out of 7,686 covid-19 tests. With the adding of new covid-19 infections and fatalities, National Capital caseload increased to 19, 70, 899 and the death toll to 26,336, report stated. On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,423 covid -19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two fatalities. On Saturday, the city recorded 2,311 covid -19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 cent and one death. Two people died on Friday in Delhi, it logged 2,419 cases with the positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died because of the covid 19 infection. On Thursday, the city marked 2,311 covid -19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, and four people died. The city recorded 2,073 covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five deaths on Wednesday. Six people died to covid-19 diseases on 25th June.

Delhi has a total of 242 containment zones, the bulletin mentioned. The total number of active covid-19 cases in the national capital is 7,484 compared to 8,048 from the last day. The report says 5,650 patients are in home isolation. Currently, 490 covid-19 beds are occupied by the covid-19 patients out of 9,407 beds which are reserved in many Delhi hospitals. As per report, many beds at Covid care centres are lying empty.

Few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron which are highly transmissible were found in Delhi. On January 13 this year, Delhi recorded the highest covid 19 cases of 28, 867 during the third wave with a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent.