AIRA MATRIX features in the 3rd cohort of GE Healthcare’s India Edison Accelerator Programme

AIRA Matrix, a leader in Artificial Intelligence-based products and services for image and data analysis in the Life Sciences industry, announces their selection in ‘Cohort 3’ of GE Healthcare India Edison Accelerator Programme. This will enable AIRA Matrix to help build and scale up technologies for some of their target market segments.

As part of the programme, the AIRA Matrix Team will get the opportunity to spend six months with healthcare industry experts from within and outside GE on product development. In addition, GE’s engineers and scientists will offer mentorship and partnership to develop healthcare solutions. The programme also grants access to the Edison platform and services along with support in commercial and regulatory guidance.

Commenting upon this recognition, Chaith Kondragunta, CEO, AIRA Matrix, said, “The focal point of our collaboration will be on diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive solutions for Prostate cancer, supported by the GE EdisonTM platform. We intend to deploy innovative AI products with the goal of full-scale implementation in the long run.

We share a common goal with GE Healthcare to achieve cost-effective diagnostics, enhance patient experiences, augment healthcare workflows, and realize high throughput processes across the care continuum”

AIRA Matrix was shortlisted after thorough evaluation criteria based on strength of the business plan, maturity of the product, team capabilities, among others. GE Healthcare is accelerating the transformation of healthcare with the India Edison Accelerator.

They intend to nurture the start-up ecosystem and work with them to create healthcare solutions leveraging the India Edison Accelerator platform and decades of GE Healthcare’s expertise – solutions that will improve patient outcomes and experience, efficiency of clinical practice and that of the healthcare facilities, reduce waste and inefficiencies, and eliminate costly and harmful errors.

The program harnesses the brainpower and energy of start-ups and allows them to use the building blocks of the Edison platform to deliver solutions that address quality and affordable healthcare for customers globally. Through this program, they aim to create solutions that will help healthcare providers deliver precision health across the care continuum.

AIRA Matrix provides artificial intelligence-based solutions for Life Sciences applications. Our products and services improve efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and turnaround of pathology and microbiology workflows in research, pharmaceutical, and clinical laboratories. To discuss our full suite of image management systems, image analysis solutions, and custom development services.