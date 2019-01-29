Air Pollution: Now download AQI India App to track air quality level in your area; know how

Air Pollution in India. (Reuters)

Air Pollution in India: AQI India has recently launched a mobile application with the help of which one can track Air Quality Level in their area. AQI India is an inception of Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd and with the help of this new mobile application they aim to help users search and explore different locations. They will be able to check both real-time values of the air quality index (AQI) and PM 2.5 separately. The app with the help of the data provided by the user will thus give personalized health recommendations.

The app has been introduced at a time when 92 per cent of the population in the country has been living and suffering the perils of air pollution. The current conditions have made it important for them to identify the root cause of the rising health emergency. The app has been made through intelligent algorithms, high precision pollution detection sensors that will be able to capture captures every minuscule air particle in order to publish highly accurate AQI readings.

The name of the application is ‘AQI India App’ and people can easily download the same from the Google App Store. This mobile app will users view various parameters contributing to the real-time AQI values in major states and cities of the country.

Meanwhile, a new survey recently showed that the life expectancy of Delhiites will be up by nearly three years. This will be only possible if the target of the National Clean Air Programme to improve air quality by 20 to 30 per cent in the next five years is fulfilled.