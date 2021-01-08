Scared of corona travel? Air India Express goes hi-tech, uses UV robots to disinfect aircraft 

This technology may help restore passenger confidence in safe flying at a time when the aviation sector is struggling to increase air traffic to the pre-Covid level.

At a time when people are still not very comfortable with travelling, including air travel, due to the threat of transmission of coronavirus, low-cost airline Air India Express has started cleaning and disinfecting aircraft using robotic technology, in order to allay fears.

Air India Express, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian flag carrier airline Air India has become the first airline in the country to use the ultraviolet robotic device for this purpose, according to a report by news agency ANI.

In a release, Air India Express said the carrier used an ultraviolet robotic device with a UV disinfection lamping system at Delhi airport on Thursday in order to disinfect its Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airline said it was planning to use this technology at other airports in the country to disinfect its aircraft.

According to Air India Express, the device is specially designed to clean and disinfect seats, under-seat areas, over baggage compartment and cockpit area, etc., as reported by ANI.

In a statement, the airline said that the cleaning and disinfecting technology has been approved by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL). The laboratory at NABL has tested this device for its efficiency in disinfecting surfaces from germs, bacteria, and viruses, the report said.

This technology may help restore passenger confidence in safe flying at a time when the aviation sector is struggling to increase air traffic to the pre-Covid level.

It may be noted that India had banned domestic as well as international flights in March in order to limit the spread of Coronavirus in the country. After the coronavirus situation came under control in the country, the government has allowed domestic air travel, in a phased manner. However, it has allowed airlines to operate with 100% capacity. International air travel is still banned though some cargo and special aircraft under air bubble agreements are allowed.