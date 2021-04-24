  • MORE MARKET STATS

AIIMS emergency dept admissions briefly disrupted as oxygen pipelines reorganized amid high demand

By: |
April 24, 2021 5:02 PM

Admissions to the emergency department of the AIIMS were restricted for around an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized due to an increased demand for the life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients coming in high numbers.

AIIMS,Around 100 coronavirus-infected patients are already receiving treatment at the emergency department.

Admissions to the emergency department of the AIIMS were restricted for around an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized due to an increased demand for the life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients coming in high numbers, officials said.

Around 100 coronavirus-infected patients are already receiving treatment at the emergency department. This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted at various centres of AIIMS, said the officials of the premier hospital. “Admissions to the emergency of the AIIMS were restricted for an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized due to increased requirement of oxygen for COVID-19 patients

Related News

“Admissions are open and the emergency department is functional now,” an AIIMS official said. Twenty people died at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital, their lives ebbing away as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished, officials said on Saturday, day five of a deepening crisis over the scarcity of oxygen vital to save critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Every few hours, as it has been for the last days, hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs sent out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen. Delhi logged 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. AIIMS emergency dept admissions briefly disrupted as oxygen pipelines reorganized amid high demand
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Serum Institute defends Covid vaccine pricing, says initial rates based on advance funding
2Tamil Nadu government sets up 24×7 call centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals
3Karnataka to set up makeshift hospitals to tide over COVID demand