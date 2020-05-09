  • MORE MARKET STATS

AIIMS director rushes to Gujarat after sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, fatalities

Published: May 9, 2020 11:02:43 AM

Following directions from the Centre, Dr Guleria, who is a pulmonologist, and Dr Manish Soneja from the AIIMS department of medicine left for Ahmedabad.

coronavirus, coronavirus impact, coronavirus toll in gujarat, gujarat coronavirus, coronavirus in gujarat, covid-19, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus outbreakTotal number of cases in Gujarat climbed to 7,403 and the death toll reached 449 on Friday.

With Gujarat reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, medical experts from AIIMS, including its Director Dr Randeep Guleria, have rushed to Ahmedabad to provide expert guidance to doctors there on COVID-19 management.

Following directions from the Centre, Dr Guleria, who is a pulmonologist, and Dr Manish Soneja from the AIIMS department of medicine left for Ahmedabad on special Indian Air Force flight on Friday evening, official sources said.

With 390 more people testing positive for COVID-19 and 24 fatalities, the total number of cases in Gujarat climbed to 7,403 and the death toll reached 449 on Friday. Of the total coronavirus cases in the state, 5,260 have been reported from Ahmedabad district alone.

“They will visit the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and SVP hospital on Saturday to provide expert guidance and advice to the doctors on treatment for coronavirus-infected patients there,” a source said.

