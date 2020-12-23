Ahmedabad identifies 7 lakh people in high-risk group; people’s reaction to vaccines aversive, details

There are around four lakh people who are above 50 years of age and those with underlying medical conditions and need healthcare services.

In a recent survey conducted by district and corporation officials in Ahmedabad, more than seven lakh people from rural and urban areas of the city have been identified as those belonging to high-risk groups and will be needing Coronavirus vaccination in the first go. A report by The IE citing the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials said that they have been tracking people for the last one month to collect data on the highest priority group that will be considered for the first round of vaccination. Apart from senior citizens, 52,000 health-care workers as well as 40,000 other essential workers inclusive of defence and police personnels have also been identified. There are around four lakh people who are above 50 years of age and those with underlying medical conditions and need healthcare services.

As the Coronavirus vaccination in India is in the last rounds of testing and approvals, the city authorities started the survey and while doing so, they found that people are still in belief of some myths. One of the officials faced some resistance while surveying about the vaccination. The officer noted similarities between vaccination now and one when vaccination for measles rubella vaccination (in 2018) was introduced. People at that time believed that vaccines contained pork. This time too, people are inclined towards some myths and despite being in the high-risk category, are showing aversion to the vaccine. Some people want to wait and see how people are reacting to the vaccine and go forward with it once they see it’s safe.

The officials are trying to inform people about the vaccine and convince them to take it but it will take time. People in some parts of the city are not even willing to give their details to the officials. The city authorities will also conduct a second round of data collection. In Ahmedabad, there are 300 spots with around 380 vaccinators planned for the vaccination drive for a 60 lakh population.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent of the population in the city needs convincing on the safety of vaccines as they believe that the new COVID-19 vaccine will harm their health adversely. Apart from this, 25 per cent people in the city admitted that they are concerned about black-marketing of these vaccine. Another 22 per cent people believe that the common people will even be in the first list or priority list for vaccination against Coronavirus.