Ahmedabad: AMC rewards people with edible oil, mobile phone on getting vaccinated

A total number of 18 fresh cases of covvid were reported in Gujarat (Photo: AP)

Ahmedabad: In a bid to achieve 100 per cent vaccination feat in Ahmedabad city under its “Vaccination Mahaabhiyan” campaign, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took the initiative on Sunday and distributed 18,749 pouches of 1-litre edible oil to those who have been vaccinated against covid-19 in urban health centers and slum areas.

Not just this, AMC also distributed mobile phones worth Rs 10,000 each to 25 vaccinated citizens via a very popular lucky draw process. All this had been done to invite more and more people to receive vaccine doses.

As per the Indianexpress.com, a total number of 38,975 people got vaccinated at private and government facilities in Ahmedabad on Sunday with 15,573 and 23,402 getting first and second doses of vaccine respectively.

AMC on Saturday launched the edible oil scheme for vaccination. In this, a total 10,000 packets of edible oil (1 litre) were distributed to vaccine beneficiaries. It was done with the help of Yuva Unstoppable (NGO). A team of more than 50 members who were placed at the bus rapid transit system and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service bus stop jabbed a total of 872–393 first dose and 479-second dose–persons on Sunday, as reported in the Indianexpress.com.

A total number of 18 fresh cases of covid were reported in Gujarat. Ahmedabad and Surat reported six new cases with four cases detected in Valsad and two in Vadodara. A total number of 783 people were vaccinated in the last four days under its ‘Covid Vaccination Ghar Seva’ campaign launched on October 7. The initiative covers residents who are above 50 years of age and divyang above 18 years.