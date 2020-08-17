Ahead of session, 20 UP Assembly staff test positive for Covid

The brief session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.
Twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, three days before the session begins, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said. The brief session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.
“Of these, only 20 tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest 580 tested negative,” Dixit told PTI. “Those who tested positive have been sent to quarantine.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.