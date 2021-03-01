Ahead of corona lockdown anniversary, India’s state-wise tally shows disturbing surge

Maharashtra's neighbour, Goa is also experiencing a spike in Covid cases with tourism coming back to full bloom. (Reuters image)

Pune has outmatched Bengaluru in recording the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases from a city after Delhi after four months haul. The recent surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra made Pune take the second spot with more than 1000 cases in the last four consecutive days.

Pune now has over 4.06 lakh confirmed cases, marginally less than Bengaluru’s 4.04 lakh cases. Pune’s cases on six occasion in the last eight days have been the highest for any city in the country now. Daily cases in Delhi which have 6.38 lakh confirmed Covid patients is lower than a hundred now.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, with 500 new cases in the last three days, the state has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus numbers. The state that once reported 2,500 cases a day saw a constant fall in numbers since December last year. The spike in number comes after a steady decline for three months. The number of deaths due to Covid has also increased with the daily toll back to double digits now.

The rise in active cases in Punjab now is only next to Maharashtra. Most of the cases are being reported from Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar districts. Although no restrictions in public movement or lockdown have been imposed as of now the Chandigarh Union Territory administrator VP Singh Badnore has warned of such measures if the situation persists for some more days.

Maharashtra’s neighbour, Goa is also experiencing a spike in Covid cases with tourism coming back to full bloom. After reporting active Covid cases in the 30s, 40 and 50s in the last three weeks, the state has 100 cases on Friday. The New Year brought down its three-digit growth in cases mostly except on four occasions.

The biggest concern, however, lies with Maharashtra that has been witnessing 8000 new Covid cases in the last three days. The state witnessed an increase of 23,000 or more active cases since the start of February. Maharashtra now has almost 45 per cent of the country’s total Covid number. Together with Kerala, which is also one of the worst-hit states, they account for 75 per cent of India; s active cases currently.